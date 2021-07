The British pound initially rallied during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back the gains sitting near the 1.39 level. The market then turned around a bit, as we continue to stay in the same general consolidation area. We are looking at a market that is trying to figure out where to go next, as the 50-day EMA above offers resistance, while the 200-day EMA below offers support. The 1.37 level is also massive support based upon recent action, and that sits just above the 200-day EMA.