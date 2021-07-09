Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oberlin, OH

This Week in Photos: Sky Rockets

oberlin.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBursts of green, orange, red, and white exploding in a night blue sky serves as inspiration for this week’s photo series. The 4th of July was celebrated in Oberlin this past weekend with fireworks at a nearby park. After stopping at the front lawn of Hebrew Heritage House to pick-up goodie boxes that contained snacks, water, and glowsticks, students continued down South Professor Street and settled in an open grassy area for the evening’s festivities. See more photos from the 4th of July by visiting the college’s Flickr page.

www.oberlin.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
City
Oberlin, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Oberlin, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Oberlin College#Flickr#Hebrew Heritage House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy