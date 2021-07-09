This Week in Photos: Sky Rockets

Bursts of green, orange, red, and white exploding in a night blue sky serves as inspiration for this week’s photo series. The 4th of July was celebrated in Oberlin this past weekend with fireworks at a nearby park. After stopping at the front lawn of Hebrew Heritage House to pick-up goodie boxes that contained snacks, water, and glowsticks, students continued down South Professor Street and settled in an open grassy area for the evening’s festivities. See more photos from the 4th of July by visiting the college’s Flickr page.