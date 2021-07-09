Commissioner Nathan Simington Comments on Competition Executive Order
WASHINGTON, DC, JULY 9, 2021—Today, Commissioner Nathan Simington attended the signing of President Biden’s Executive Order entitled “Promoting Competition in the American Economy.” Commissioner Simington said: “I was honored to be invited to the White House today where President Biden announced his Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. I look forward to working with the Acting Chairwoman and my fellow Commissioners to continue the Commission Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
