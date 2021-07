WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano will have his shot to make history this Saturday night when he collides with unified champion Jermell Charlo for the undisputed 154lb crown. And looking ahead to the massive opportunity at hand, Castano takes comfort in his preparation for the bout while saying the pressure is on Charlo to live up to the hype in front of his local fans. Check out some of what Castano had to say during their final press conference.