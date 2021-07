AUSTIN, Texas — Among the hot-button topics in the Texas special session is the "election integrity" or "voter suppression" bill, depending on who you ask. Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3 contain similar provisions, which include banning 24-hour voting and ending drive-thru voting. Both of these aspects were a factor in the Lone Star State for the 2020 election to help people vote during the coronavirus pandemic. SB1 passed in the Texas Senate on Tuesday. The Texas House will need to reach quorum before HB3 can be passed.