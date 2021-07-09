Jack Velling, Washington 3-star tight end, commits to Oregon State Beavers
The Oregon State Beavers almost went a full week without a commitment, and given coach Jonathan Smith’s recent hot streak that “drought” would’ve been noteworthy. Instead, Oregon State picked up a significant commitment Friday afternoon, as 247Sports three-star tight end Jack Velling announced his commitment to the Beavers over offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah and others:www.oregonlive.com
