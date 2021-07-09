Jack Velling, Washington 3-star tight end, commits to Oregon State Beavers

Portland State University athletic director Valerie Cleary is leaving the university after being named the athletic director at the Multnomah Athletic Club. “I am so grateful for my experience with the Viking Family over the past eight years,” Cleary said in a statement. “Portland State University will always hold a special place in my heart. I especially want to thank (former Portland State president) Dr. (Wim) Wiewel for the opportunity to lead the Viks and (Portland State president) Dr. Percy for his support of me and athletics.”