Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Jack Velling, Washington 3-star tight end, commits to Oregon State Beavers

By Andrew Nemec
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oregon State Beavers almost went a full week without a commitment, and given coach Jonathan Smith’s recent hot streak that “drought” would’ve been noteworthy. Instead, Oregon State picked up a significant commitment Friday afternoon, as 247Sports three-star tight end Jack Velling announced his commitment to the Beavers over offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah and others:

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Washington Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Arizona State#American Football#The Oregon State Beavers#Seattle Prep School#Velling Canby#Colston Loveland#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball adds South Carolina transfer Brennan Milone

EUGENE — Oregon landed its first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. The Ducks landed a commitment from South Carolina infielder Brennan Milone on Thursday. Milone hit .216 with 24 runs scored, nine doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs and had a .377 on-base percentage while appearing in 38 games with 35 starts for the Gamecocks in 2021, with 34 of those starts coming at third base.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Canzano: Being an Athletic Director doesn’t look like much fun right now

I’m not sure what the final straw was for Portland State athletic director Valerie Cleary, but her decision to throw in the keys this week got me thinking. Cleary is leaving PSU at the end of July to run the sports programs at Multnomah Athletic Club. She’s trading the grind and hassles of a public university for a private club job. In the end, I’m left wondering if running a university athletics program is all it used to be.
MLBPosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Gabe Matthews signs with Los Angeles Angels

EUGENE — Oregon’s career leader in hits, at-bats, RBIs, doubles and multi-hit games is beginning his professional career on the West coast. Former Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews announced he’s signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Matthews hit .322 and had a .449 on-base percentage with 20 doubles, eight home...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland State athletic director Valerie Cleary takes similar position at the Multnomah Athletic Club

Portland State University athletic director Valerie Cleary is leaving the university after being named the athletic director at the Multnomah Athletic Club. “I am so grateful for my experience with the Viking Family over the past eight years,” Cleary said in a statement. “Portland State University will always hold a special place in my heart. I especially want to thank (former Portland State president) Dr. (Wim) Wiewel for the opportunity to lead the Viks and (Portland State president) Dr. Percy for his support of me and athletics.”
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Justin Herbert ranked at No. 9 among NFL quarterbacks in 2021

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are expected by many to make a strong push for a playoff berth in 2021. Herbert is the primary reason why the Chargers seem to be on the rise. The quarterback produced a season-long series of highlights in addition to setting NFL rookie single-season records in 2020. Herbert also won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season.
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

Seattle Seahawks set training camp dates; fans can register to attend

The Seattle Seahawks will begin their 2021 training camp on July 28, and many of the practice sessions will be open to the fans, the team announced. A year after their 2020 camp was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 12 sessions will be open to the public in 2021 and fans must register to attend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy