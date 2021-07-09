Cancel
Former PA Firefighter Gets Up To 20 Years In Prison For Sexually Abusing Young Teen

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433e5D_0asUOvR400
Carlton Bell Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's office

A former Pennsylvania firefighter was sentenced to 10 to 20 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy he met on an online dating app in 2019, authorities said.

Carlton Bell, 29, of Pottstown (Montgomery County), was arrested in January 2020, and pled guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual abuse of children in April 2021, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

On Dec. 24, 2019, East Coventry police received information that a 14-year-old child created a profile on Grindr, -- one of the largest social networking apps for gay, bi, trans, and queer people -- where he met then 27-year-old Bell in September 2019, authorities said. The boy told Bell he was 15.

Bell asked the boy to use Snapchat -- the multimedia messaging app -- to communicate because "those messages would disappear." Later, the two exchanged nude photos and arranged to meet for sex, the DA's office said.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Bell picked the boy up at his East Caln Township home and drove him to his East Coventry home where they "engaged in sexual acts," authorities said.

Four days after the encounter, Bell created a group chat on Snapchat between the victim, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, the DA's office said.

He brought the three minors to his home, where he engaged in "sexual activity" with the victim and the other two minors, authorities said.

Bell was the battalion chief at the North Coventry Fire Company and served as a volunteer firefighter at Limerick, Ridge, and Goodwill fire companies in the Pottstown area, 6abc previously reported.

“This lengthy sentence holds the defendant accountable for his depraved behavior and brings justice to the brave young victim," DA Deb Ryan said.

"We all need to keep a vigilant watch over our youth because sexual abuse of children is far too rampant. Please call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect a child is being abused.”

Chester County Detectives and East Coventry Police investigated. Deputy District Attorney Emily Provencher was the prosecutor.

