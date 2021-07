Power plants and factories from a host of 20th-century industries are finding ways to enter a new sector of the economy. Cryptocurrencies have hit unconscionable highs in prices and exchange, giving birth to several new currencies and spurring speculation on blockchain-backed NFTs. And the high crypto prices have served to fuel substantial growth in mining operations, making former industrial spaces a tempting addition to the real estate market, with the potential to be converted into Bitcoin mining facilities, according to an initial report from Curbed.