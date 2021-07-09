Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Joanne King

By Metropolitan Airport News
metroairportnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanne King is the Director of Commercial Operations at LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B. Currently undergoing a multi-year redevelopment, valued at $5.1 billion dollars (including $4 billion in construction value), the project is the largest public-private partnership in US aviation history. Now over 85% complete, the new Terminal B features over 70,000 square feet of commercial space in which 60+ commercial partners operate. Prior to joining LaGuardia Gateway Partners, Joanne served as General Manager of Westfield’s concession program for American Airlines’ Terminal 8 at JFK. In her free time, Joanne uses skills honed over her 15+ year career in property management to benefit charitable causes for organizations such as the Make a Wish Foundation and remains an active member in the JFK Rotary Club.

metroairportnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Westfield, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Jfk Airport#Restaurants#American Airlines#The Jfk Rotary Club#Hill Country Barbecue#Terminal B Working#Marshall Retail Group#Qedc#Desserts Coffee#Port Authority#Delta#The Queens Public Library#The Cradle Of Aviation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy