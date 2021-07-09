Joanne King is the Director of Commercial Operations at LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B. Currently undergoing a multi-year redevelopment, valued at $5.1 billion dollars (including $4 billion in construction value), the project is the largest public-private partnership in US aviation history. Now over 85% complete, the new Terminal B features over 70,000 square feet of commercial space in which 60+ commercial partners operate. Prior to joining LaGuardia Gateway Partners, Joanne served as General Manager of Westfield’s concession program for American Airlines’ Terminal 8 at JFK. In her free time, Joanne uses skills honed over her 15+ year career in property management to benefit charitable causes for organizations such as the Make a Wish Foundation and remains an active member in the JFK Rotary Club.