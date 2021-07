TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a possible rabies exposure that took place in the City of Ithaca recently. “A person known to be carrying and handling a young raccoon was recently in the vicinity of West State Street,” stated the release. “The raccoon was carried in a bag and the person may have allowed others to pet or handle the young raccoon. It is not known how long this person has been in possession of the raccoon or all the locations this person may have visited.”