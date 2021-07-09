Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Govana Dishes Money Lessons To ‘Choppas’ In “Chap Chop” Visual

By Orlando Dowlatt
Urban Islandz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovana is putting a new spin on what it takes to be a ‘choppa’ in his new song “Chap Chop.”. The title of ‘choppa’ is usually handed down to those individuals who secure their money by any means necessary. In most instances, this points to those persons who engage in lucrative and, most times, illegal phone calls. The main problem with gathering money in this way is that fast money is just that, fast money. Govana is calling on the ‘choppas’ to make more conscious financial decisions when it comes to spending their money. Assets, houses, and ensuring that one’s family is taken care of should be at the top of the list, according to Govana.

urbanislandz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Choppa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chap#The Damaniac Visualz#Toyota#Chemist Records#Raheef Music Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicComplex

How T-Pain Fell in Love With Music Again

Last month, T-Pain revealed a piece of information that shook the music industry. On the second episode of Netflix’s docuseries, This Is Pop, the Tallahassee rapper and singer told a story about how he fell into four-year depression after Usher told him that he “fucked up music” back in 2013. At the time, it was just one of many blows T-Pain had taken for his use of Auto-Tune.
MusicBillboard

T-Pain Urges Artists to 'Do Some Different Music' — and Dr. Dre Agrees

T-Pain wants artists to break into uncharted territory with new music. In a spiel that appears to have been recorded during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the hitmaker is seen passionately addressing the lack of originality in much of today's music. "Just f------g do something else,"...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Says He's "Living A Lie" With India Royale

The woman who alleges that Lil Durk is the father of her seven-year-old son has more to say about the rapper, this time including his girlfriend, India Royale. Recently, Travonna appeared on blogger Tasha K's show and detailed her alleged previous relationship with the rapper, stating that Durk has cut off her child while parenting his other kids.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Drake's Luxurious Gift To Lil Baby

Celebrities are accustomed to buying one another wildly expensive items, such as brand new Bentley cars, custom jewelry, and even an entire private island — if you're feeling as romantic as Jay-Z. The phrase "go big or go home" is an understatement for the rich and wealthy, especially for rappers wanting to show love to their industry peers. Generosity is surely in the air, mainly for rapper Lil Baby.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Here's The One Rapper Big Daddy Kane Wants To Battle In Verzuz, No Gimmicks

Classic Hip Hop fans have been clamoring for a Big Daddy Kane and Rakim Verzuz since last August when the anointed “God MC” shared an Instagram post teasing the idea. While nothing ever came to fruition, the two Hip Hop pioneers were reunited over the weekend for a Juneteenth celebration in Pittsburgh, where they brought their iconic catalog to the stage.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kandi Burruss' Stepdaughter Kaela Had an Incredible Tie-Dye Birthday Cake

Todd Tucker's daughter Kaela just had a birthday, and there was a family-style feast to mark the moment. In her Instagram Stories, Kandi Burruss shared a peek inside her stepdaughter's festivities at Brooklyn Chop House. The celebration included tons of delicious food and a gorgeous custom cake. But first, there was a mini fashion show.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Drops Nearly $200K On A Whip - Only To Diss It

Soulja Boy claims to be the first rapper to do a lot of things, and he could possibly be the first to purchase a luxury car worth upwards of $200,000 just to diss it. Big Draco took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 29) to lambaste his new toy. “I just...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Lil Baby Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed & Taken Into Custody In Paris — Photos

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on July 8 while in Paris with NBA star James Harden, who was not taken into custody. Lil Baby‘s trip to Paris Fashion Week did not go as planned. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Paris on July 8, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Lil Baby can be seen being handcuffed by authorities and taken into custody. He was with NBA star James Harden, 31, at the time of his arrest, though James was reportedly not arrested. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Baby’s rep and police for comment, but has not heard back.
TV & VideosHipHopDX.com

Curren$y Trolls Diddy For Outrageous '15 Roaches' Gram Video & Twitter Joins In Heckling

Curren$y and a handful of other Twitter users are giving Diddy a hard time for his latest motivational pitch to the worlds’ hustlers. In an instantly viral clip posted to his personal Instagram on Tuesday (July 6), the carefree, fruit-consuming REVOLT CEO proceeds to make seemingly incredulous claims about his previous circumstances, insisting the severe and in-your-face pest infestations of his past forced his hand to level up.
CelebritiesEssence

'I Thought It Was Going To Consume Me And I Was Going To Lose My Babies': Nivea On Past Addiction To Cocaine

Singer Nivea is back and she's stronger, happier and healthier than before. While many people think of Nivea and recall the days of her singing “Don’t Mess With My Man” with Jagged Edge or “Danger” with Mystikal, the star has been open and honest about the dark times she’s been through since her days of making hit songs in the early ’00s. From creative roadblocks and dips in self-confidence to taking on the responsibility of raising four kids as a single mom and battles with drugs, Nivea has overcome a lot.
Hawthorne, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

21-Year-Old Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot Dead While on Instagram Live

California rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered on Thursday (July 8) while inside of his car, according to multiple sources. The 21-year-old artist, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was on Instagram live with a fellow social media influencer Kapone when the incident happened. The two were talking when shots were heard on the IG live. Reports reveal that Indian Red Boy was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy