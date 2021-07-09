Govana Dishes Money Lessons To ‘Choppas’ In “Chap Chop” Visual

Govana is putting a new spin on what it takes to be a ‘choppa’ in his new song “Chap Chop.”. The title of ‘choppa’ is usually handed down to those individuals who secure their money by any means necessary. In most instances, this points to those persons who engage in lucrative and, most times, illegal phone calls. The main problem with gathering money in this way is that fast money is just that, fast money. Govana is calling on the ‘choppas’ to make more conscious financial decisions when it comes to spending their money. Assets, houses, and ensuring that one’s family is taken care of should be at the top of the list, according to Govana.