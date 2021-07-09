TMCC Performing Arts Announces New Home at The Oddie District
Thanks to a new partnership with Foothill Partners Incorporated, the street-retail development company focused on centralizing commerce, culture and community, TMCC is looking forward to the next chapter in the Performing Arts history. Coming in Fall 2022, the TMCC Theater and Performing Arts Program will become a tenant in The Oddie District Innovation Hub, a work-live-create space converted from a former Lowe’s Home Improvement.www.tmcc.edu
