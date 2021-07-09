Cancel
Chris Livingston recaps official visit to Kentucky

By Mrs. Tyler Thompson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-star small forward Chris Livingston is currently turning heads at the adidas 3SSB event in Birmingham, but took some time to chat with Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan about his recruitment, specifically, his official visit to Kentucky last month. The top five prospect hails from Akron, Ohio, but his aunt Lisa ran track at UK in the 90s and still lives in Lexington. She and other members of Chris’ family accompanied him on his visit and, according to reporters on the scene, are in Birmingham cheering him on in Kentucky gear. Hmm.

