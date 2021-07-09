Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Son Of Boxing Legend Dies Suddenly

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer world champion Chris Eubank has spoken on some tragic news that has come in his family and the boxing world today. Suddenly, his young son, Seb Eubank, has passed away. His father has spoken in an official statement saying the following:. Tragic news. Life is too short. Proof above...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Eubank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Frank Bonner: Actor Died at 79

One thing about getting older is that one has to watch the celebrities they grew up watching pass away eventually. Some pass too soon, and others reach old age before that time finally comes, as Frank Bonner managed to do before passing away recently. The former star of WKRP in Cincinnati passed from complications that came from Lewy Body Dementia, which has been seen to affect many people in their advanced years. The upside is that he was surrounded by those that cared about him at the end, meaning he had some measure of peace at the end. It feels odd to say such a thing when one’s life is ending, but in truth, it’s one of the few things that any person could possibly hope for at the end, and it’s far better than dying alone, unsung, and forgotten. The upside is that Frank won’t be easily forgotten thanks to the fact that he was a very noticeable part of show business throughout much of his career. Many people will be likely to remember Frank as the years continue to pass since quite a few people grew up watching him in one show or movie.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Tells The Rock And John Cena To Stay Away From From The Ring

There have been reports about Roman Reigns facing John Cena at SummerSlam and The Rock at a future WrestleMania. Reigns was asked about a possible match with The Rock during an appearance on SportsNation. “Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans,...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend and Blonde Bombshell Fight Update

The good people of Australia appear to be waking up to the fact boxing as a sport has grown significantly internationally in recent years. Fox Sports Australia will be showing son of boxing legend Nigel Benn, Conor Benn’s fight this summer, as well as female boxing star of Australia Ebanie Bridges and UK star Savanah Marshall too:
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: On this day in 1982 boxing legend knocks out Japanese opponent

Boxing’s history is perhaps unlike that of any other sport. Typically, not part of sequences, patterns or schedules like other sport’s — boxing produces moments of magic on more of an ad hoc, irregular basis. Part of the sweet science’s draw and theme. They are all the more memorable and...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Chris Eubank mourns son Sebastian after tragic drowning

Chris Eubank is mourning the loss of his 29-year-old son Sebastian after he drowned in Dubai. Chris Eubank is "devastated" following the tragic death of his son Sebastian. The 29-year-old boxer passed away from drowning in Dubai, just days before his 30th birthday (18.07.21), The Sun reports. His death comes...
Musicboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend Shows The Way To Peace In The Middle East

Some tragic news has hit the boxing world with the unexpected death of Sebastian Eubank, son of renowned world champion Chris Eubank, who passed away in the Middle East suddenly in Dubai. He was just 29-years-old. A former professional boxer and mixed martial arts fighter but a man of considerable...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing World React To Conor McGregor Leg Break and Loss

Conor McGregor suffered a first round TKO defeat tonight in Las Vegas and will need to regroup after a substantial injury to his ankle and leg. It appears he will be out of action as a professional fighter for some time. It is not clear exactly where the initial injury...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 With Brutal Knockout

Son of Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu marched on in his professional boxing career once more today in Australia with another impressive performance at 154 lbs. Striking this time in the third round. Opponent Steve Spark got caught with a crunching body punch sequence in the end:. Great shot. Great finish.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: On This Day In 1997 Lennox Lewis Won Bizarre Disqualification

Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis was involved in a controversial fight this time twenty four years ago. A bout that saw him win but not in the usual circumstances. Lewis, always strong on the inside and the outside. A complete boxer-puncher when he had to be. Very underrated in the...
Celebritiesfightsports.tv

Chris Eubank Jr Reacts To The Sudden Death Of His Brother

The third oldest son of professional boxer Chris Eubank and brother to Chris Eubank Jr, Sebastian Eubank was found dead on the beach in Dubai. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death, with the likely cause being attributed to drowning. After hearing the devastating news Chris Eubank Jr...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Boxing Legend Chris Eubank’s Son, Sebastian, Found Dead At 29

Tragic news from Chris Eubank … the boxing legend just revealed his 29-year-old son, Sebastian, has died … with reports he was found dead on a beach in Dubai. Eubank made the emotional statement Friday, saying “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.”
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Cobb Chamber July Marquee Monday to Feature Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield

The Cobb Chamber will host boxing legend Evander Holyfield at its July Marquee Monday luncheon, presented by Superior Plumbing, on July 12, 2021 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre. Holyfield is a retired American boxer who ruled his professional career from 1984 to 2014 with unforgettable fights and four world heavyweight championships. His brilliant techniques and capability to foresee his opponent’s tactics are what make his performance extraordinary. At the event, Holyfield will share his personal and professional journey to knocking out the competition.
Musicsoultracks.com

Rap legend Biz Markie dies at age 57

Jenni Izumi issued the following statement to USA TODAY: "It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away. We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,"
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264. Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.

Comments / 6

Community Policy