Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Blueface Slams 6ix9ine As A Deadbeat Father Who Refuse To Help His Homeless Dad

By Devi Seitaram
Urban Islandz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueface hit back at 6ix9ine calling him a deadbeat dad who refuses to help his own father who is homeless. The two rappers came at a head-on Thursday after Blueface debut his newest tattoo scrawled across the side of his scalp, which is the name of celebrity jeweler NYC Luxury. As the video went viral on social media, many clowned the rapper for the tattoo, including 6ix9ine, who commented under a video of the tattoo posted by DJ Akademiks.

urbanislandz.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Blueface
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadbeat#Akademiks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Says He's "Living A Lie" With India Royale

The woman who alleges that Lil Durk is the father of her seven-year-old son has more to say about the rapper, this time including his girlfriend, India Royale. Recently, Travonna appeared on blogger Tasha K's show and detailed her alleged previous relationship with the rapper, stating that Durk has cut off her child while parenting his other kids.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Jacksonville Rapper Foolio Warns Girls ‘Don’t Be Asian Doll’

With King Von’s longtime on-and-off girlfriend Asian Doll claiming she was “Queen Von” following his tragic 2020 death, she’s been taking heat from King Von’s baby mommas and his sister as well. Foolio also thinks she’s doing too much, and he let his opinion fly on Wednesday (June 16). “Real...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Blueface Calls 6ix9ine A 'Rat' For Allegedly Reporting His Instagram Account For Bullying

Blueface and 6ix9ine continued to trade shots on social media over the weekend but this time, the Compton native made some interesting allegations against his current foe. On Sunday (July 11), the “Thotiana” rapper jumped on Twitter and accused 6ix9ine of using the same tactics that got him out of serving 47 years in prison to get Blueface’s Instagram account deactivated.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Challenges 6ix9ine To Hop Into The Ring With Him

On Thursday, it was revealed that Blueface had gotten a massive tattoo of "NYC LUXURY," which is his jeweler's name, on the side of his head, and naturally, it was only a matter of time before fans started roasting the Los Angeles rapper about his peculiar choice of ink. However, things took a nosedive for the worse when 6ix9ine decided to get it on the fun as well.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Young Rapper Killed on IG Live

Multiple resources state they witnessed a young rapper by the name of Indian Red Boy as he was killed inside of his car this past Thursday. He also just happened to be having a conversation on Instagram Live when the shots rang out leaving viewers surprised. During the video, he...
Law Enforcementhotnewhiphop.com

Hotboii Turns Himself In On RICO Charges

Florida rapper Hotboii, real name Javarri Latre Walker, has officially turned himself in on R.I.C.O. charges. The 21-year-old recording artist was one of nearly three dozen gang members charged with racketeering at the beginning of this month, getting charged as part of Operation "X-Force". 9lokkNine, another Florida rapper who is involved with a rival gang, was also charged.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Shows Up DaBaby Buying Candy From Kids & Lets Them Keep Their Inventory

Soulja Boy never misses the opportunity to execute a quality troll at the expense of one of his fellow rappers. With DaBaby currently under fire for trying to teach a pair of candy-selling kids a lesson, Big Draco showed him how to take care of the youth with a video on Tuesday (July 13) forking over a “bankroll” of cash to two kids and even letting them keep their inventory.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Blueface Throws Another Jab At Tekashi 6ix9ine

Other than his music, or rainbow hair, Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for his constant trolling on the internet. The “FeFe” rapper has been in some viral back and forths with some of hip-hop’s favorites, putting a face to “I’m not scared of anyone.” In the midst of his arguments, Tekashi has also shown that he has no remorse for his disrespectful comments made in the past towards the rapper’s deceased loved ones.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Claps Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine: "Kids Hungry Daddy Hungry"

He's not letting up with his trolling and this time, Tekashi 6ix9ine has his sights set on Blueface. This isn't the first time the pair of rappers have exchanged words, and on Thursday (July 8), things came to a head after Blueface displayed his new tattoo. Akademiks reposted Blueface's uploads about his new ink that reads "NYC LUXURY" with the caption stating that the rapper got "his jeweler name on the side of his head."
Brooklyn, NYhotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Responds To Being Threatened In Brooklyn With More King Von Slander

Ever since Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison, there has been talk about him getting pressed in the streets. The rapper has been able to maintain a level of safety with his 'round the clock security team, and although several people have tossed threats his way, 6ix9ine has gone about his business by releasing hit singles and popping up in neighborhoods across the country, proving that he's moving without issues.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Lil Durk & India Royale: "YALL Thought This Man Was Gangsta"

The news regarding the recent alleged shootout at Lil Durk's home has captivated Hip Hop. There were rumors this week that an altercation occurred at the Chicago rapper's Georgia estate, and on Thursday (July 15), details of the reported attempted home invasion circulated. We previously reported on the news that on Sunday (July 11) just after 5:00 a.m., several individuals broke into Durk and India's home resulting in an alleged shootout between the couple and the suspects.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Inside Kim Kardashian's Dispute with Teen Rapper That Girl Lay Lay

Kim Kardashian has become the focus of a public back-and-forth after it was claimed—and denied—that she had asked social media star That Girl Lay Lay to remove an Instagram post featuring her daughter, North. The 14-year-old rapper shared a video of herself and North, now 8, dancing together on Instagram...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Pulls Lil Durk & Girlfriend 'Gangsta' Cards Following Violent Home Shootout

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were reportedly involved in a violent shootout at the Chicago rapper’s Georgia home earlier this week. According to TMZ, multiple people broke into Durk’s house around 5 a.m. on Sunday (July 11) and shots were exchanged. Although both Durk and Cox escaped without injury, the event would presumably be enough to shake anybody up.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Unexpected’ Fans Label Ethan Ybarra A ‘Deadbeat Dad’ – Why?

TLC’s Unexpected follows teens as they navigate surprise pregnancies. During Season 4, Myrka Cantu and Ethan Ybarra were a fan-favorite couple. Viewers thought they would beat the statistics surrounding teen parents. Unfortunately, their relationship was over as the season was coming to a close. The split was cordial at first, but in recent weeks, things have gotten nastier between the former couple. Now fans are accusing Ethan Ybarra of being a deadbeat dad. Is he?
Celebritieshypefresh.co

6ix9ine Reveals Why He Won’t Help His Father

6ix9ine is opening up about his estranged relationship with his father. In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, Tekashi 6ix9ine has said that he refuses to give money to his dad, who also happens to be homeless. “You think he’d come hook me up with something,” the 60-year-old told Page Six....

Comments / 2

Community Policy