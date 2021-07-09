Blueface Slams 6ix9ine As A Deadbeat Father Who Refuse To Help His Homeless Dad
Blueface hit back at 6ix9ine calling him a deadbeat dad who refuses to help his own father who is homeless. The two rappers came at a head-on Thursday after Blueface debut his newest tattoo scrawled across the side of his scalp, which is the name of celebrity jeweler NYC Luxury. As the video went viral on social media, many clowned the rapper for the tattoo, including 6ix9ine, who commented under a video of the tattoo posted by DJ Akademiks.urbanislandz.com
