Hurry, Macy’s Blowout Black Friday in July Sale Includes Up to 62% Off Instant Pot Appliances

By Julia Teti
 6 days ago
It might be the hottest season of the year, but Macy’s Black Friday in July sale is making it feel like Christmas in the summer. The nationwide department store is having an incredible blowout sale on Instant Pot appliances, and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss out on. Some of Instant Pot’s very best kitchen essentials are up for grabs at unbeatable prices, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for your convenience — because, let’s be honest, you’ve got enough going on!

