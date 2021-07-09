Cancel
Health officials: Delta variant is surging, and people who aren't vaccinated are at risk

By Max Lewis, WSBT 22 Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana health officials issued a warning Friday that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging and anyone who is not vaccinated is at risk. After COVID numbers hit all-time lows they have started to rise again. State health officials say the variant is driving the rise in the numbers.

