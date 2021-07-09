Cancel
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Teaser Reveals an August Premiere Date

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Teaser Reveals an August Premiere Date. Today’s WitcherCon extravaganza has already confirmed that viewers can start bingeing The Witcher’s second season on Netflix in December. However, the franchise’s expansion into the realm of anime is much closer than that. Netflix has premiered the first teaser for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which also confirms that the film will hit the platform on August 23.

