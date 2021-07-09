The Maker of the TikTok-Famous Flower Soap Just Launched a New Version & Animal Lovers Will Be Obsessed
Although we’ve learned the utmost importance of washing your hands vigorously this year, it isn’t necessarily a fun activity. That’s all about to change. Instead of just your average foam soap, there’s a soap dispenser out there that’ll create a foam stamp in the palm of your hand after you press down on the dispenser. That certainly makes hand-washing more fun, for both adults and kids. The MyKirei by KAO flower soap went viral on TikTok after creator Jushy posted a video of him using it.www.sheknows.com
