The Maker of the TikTok-Famous Flower Soap Just Launched a New Version & Animal Lovers Will Be Obsessed

If you ask Pepper Teigen why she decided to write her book, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom, she doesn't hesitate. "Oh, because Chrissy made me do it," she says with a big laugh. "She loves all of my food but gets so annoyed with me that I can't tell her a recipe. The way I cook is a little bit of this, a dash of that. Chrissy wanted me to write it all down exactly."