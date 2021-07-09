Black Panther found to be Maryland’s most searched Black-led movie in past year

Note: There are (very) minor spoilers in this review but if you want to play it safe, go and watch the film first. Black Widow, through almost no fault of its own, has undergone a turbulent, frequently delayed release as a result of the current pandemic leading it to come out at a later entry in the current Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than it should have done, but even if it was released under normal circumstances as a starter to Phase 4 it would have felt like a spare part, spending the first 30 minutes trying to justify its very need for existing as late into the franchise as it has had – hot of the heels of the breakout arrival in Iron Man 2, or somewhere after The Avengers, was when we should have had this film. If anything, we should be talking about Black Widow 3 right now – Scarlett Johansson has the star power to carry a franchise, but here, the film feels laboured rather than something told with passion – it doesn’t represent the best of what this superhero franchise has to offer, and neither does it represent the second best.