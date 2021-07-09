Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Black Panther found to be Maryland’s most searched Black-led movie in past year

By Marcus Dieterle
baltimorefishbowl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios’s Black Panther was the most popular Black-led movie among Marylanders over the past year, a new report found. The research team at Go.Verizon examined the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, to find the most popular movies with a Black lead released since Jan. 1, 2015. They defined “most popular” as movies that had a user rating of at least 7 out of 10 points and at least 10,000 ratings by users in the United States.

baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma Rainey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#The Movies#Marylanders#Metacritic#Beale Street Could Talk#Google Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
Related
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Black Panther Series Delayed

You're going to have to wait a little bit to read the latest issue of Black Panther. Instead of debuting in a matter of weeks, John Ridley and Juann Cabal's Black Panther debut has been pushed back to November 3rd. It was originally expected to hit comic shelves on August 4th. Should it keep its current release schedule, that means Black Panther #2 will release right before the holidays on December 1st.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Marvel's 'Black Widow' lures moviegoers back to Columbus movie theaters

Decked in Marvel memorabilia, with a warm bucket of buttered popcorn in hand, local moviegoers are coming back to Columbus theaters for the cinematic experience. With films such as "F9: The Fast Saga," "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Black Widow" making their theatrical push this summer, Delaware resident Brandon Jordan, 26, and Erica Lemble, 28, of north Columbus, said they've yearned for a return to the theater.
MoviesGamespot

God Of War's Christopher Judge To Star As Black Panther In Marvel's Avengers

Christopher Judge will voice Black Panther--aka King T'Challa--in Marvel's Avengers moving forward. He will make his first appearance in an upcoming DLC expansion, War for Wakanda, which is coming this August. In an in-depth interview with Entertainment Weekly, Judge--who is best known as the booming voice of Kratos, the star...
TV SeriesCollider

Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!
TV & VideosEsquire

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Shows Chadwick Boseman's Last Black Panther Performance

Before Chadwick Boseman passed away—nearly a year ago now—he recorded his final lines as the superhero who impacted so many lives in our world: Black Panther. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Boseman recorded lines for several episodes of Marvel's What... If? animated series across four separate sessions. “In hindsight, it’s very moving,” Feige said.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Logline Reveals Atlantis War and Namor's Introduction?

Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now begun filming, and with that news has quickly followed a potential logline for the movie. The reported plot description provides a lot of detail, including the reveal that Atlantis will make its MCU debut, and that a war between the fabled underwater city and Wakanda will be at the heart of the story.
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Black Panther In Marvel's Avengers Sounds So Familiar

It's been a rough ride for "Marvel's Avengers." Fans have all but checked out of the much-hyped team-based game featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and it will be challenging for the game to recover. However, there is still hope that the upcoming Black Panther expansion could save "Marvel's Avengers." While Black...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Panther star confirms return for Marvel's What If...? on Disney+

Marvel's What If...? spoilers follow. One of the villains from Black Panther has confirmed he will return in Disney's new Marvel animated series What If...?. The show is based on the Marvel Comics anthology of the same name, where each issue is a twist on an established hero, villain or team by asking a question fans have long wondered.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Black Widow - Review

Note: There are (very) minor spoilers in this review but if you want to play it safe, go and watch the film first. Black Widow, through almost no fault of its own, has undergone a turbulent, frequently delayed release as a result of the current pandemic leading it to come out at a later entry in the current Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than it should have done, but even if it was released under normal circumstances as a starter to Phase 4 it would have felt like a spare part, spending the first 30 minutes trying to justify its very need for existing as late into the franchise as it has had – hot of the heels of the breakout arrival in Iron Man 2, or somewhere after The Avengers, was when we should have had this film. If anything, we should be talking about Black Widow 3 right now – Scarlett Johansson has the star power to carry a franchise, but here, the film feels laboured rather than something told with passion – it doesn’t represent the best of what this superhero franchise has to offer, and neither does it represent the second best.
Moviesunfspinnaker.com

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ movie spoiler-free review

The long wait for the next Marvel film is finally over! On July 9, “Black Widow” arrived in theaters and is streaming on Disney+ for Premier Access. Fans worldwide have been eagerly anticipating a Black Widow solo movie for eleven years since her debut in “Iron Man 2.” It’s a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except the new characters introduced in the film soak up most of the spotlight. Unfortunately, this leaves Natasha Romanoff relegated to the role of a side character in a movie where she owns the title.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Will Be The Next Black Panther?

In 2018, Black Panther launched in theaters as the first time the character had received a standalone film on the big screen. The film was a massive success with both critics and fans thanks to some of the incredible performances including Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa, the character boasting the Black Panther title.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘Black Widow’ bites but it’s a far overdue solo film

Get used to the term legacy. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe to outlive the original A-listers’ expiring contracts, this is the way. Comics fans know the term well: it’s the process of passing a superhero identity – legacy – onto a new character. While “Black Widow” delivers a splendid film all about a titular character introduced in 2010, it also introduces the next spy who will pepper various Marvel stories in the following years.
Oakland, CAKQED

The Sound of Social Revolution: Inside the Black Panther's R&B Band

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. This story originally aired in July 2020. Fifty years ago, an unlikely musical group evolved out of the Oakland chapter of the Black Panther Party. And although they quickly gained a following for their air-tight funk and striking lyrics, they were always meant to be much more than mere entertainment. The band’s mission was to spread the seed of social revolution, and their militant agenda would put them up against the intertwined forces of white supremacy and racist police. Reporter Peter Gilstrap takes us back in time to another period of social upheaval, and brings us a documentary about the rise and fall of The Lumpen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy