Black Panther found to be Maryland’s most searched Black-led movie in past year
Marvel Studios’s Black Panther was the most popular Black-led movie among Marylanders over the past year, a new report found. The research team at Go.Verizon examined the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, to find the most popular movies with a Black lead released since Jan. 1, 2015. They defined “most popular” as movies that had a user rating of at least 7 out of 10 points and at least 10,000 ratings by users in the United States.baltimorefishbowl.com
