Perry County Woman Still Looking For Answers A Year After Her Brother’s Disappearance

A Perry County woman is still searching for answers as to what happened to her younger brother who was last seen over a year ago. Koby Rousch was last seen on July 5, 2020 and was last heard from during the early morning hours of July 6. Rousch’s sister, Danielle Dyer, said that he had just moved from Somerset to Waverly. He had also just enrolled in college, took up boxing, and was in the best shape of his life.