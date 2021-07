DECATUR — Participants for the annual Duck Derby, a fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Illinois, are able to adopt a duck to race in the event. Nearly 5,000 rubber ducks will race on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the museum. Racing heats will be down a custom-built, water-propelled racetrack. The final race will award $3,000 to the first place duck, followed by $1,500 and $500 going to the ducks finishing second and third.