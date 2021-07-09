Cancel
Point Pleasant, WV

Browning earns Black Belt

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Point Pleasant branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy recently acknowledged a new Black Belt in the association’s 204th Promotion Test on Saturday, June 24. Hunter Browning, 8, is the newest Black Belt for the Point Pleasant location. According to a news release from the school, “he had a steady performance and exhibited great endurance all the way through the different task levels set before him. Controlling nerves while still performing is tough for anyone, but at that age, it’s a good skill to have in your tool bag.”

