Old Lyme, CT

Reemsnyder Asks Town to Assume Ownership of Hope Parcels

By Cate Hewitt
ctexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD LYME — Hope Partnership board member Bonnie Reemsnyder has asked the town to assume ownership of land where the nonprofit currently maintains affordable housing. According to a letter from the former first selectman to current First Selectman Timothy Griswold, the change would allow the nonprofit to forgo the burden of yearly requests for tax abatements, and would also encourage Hope to develop two town-owned parcels on Flat Rock Hill Road currently designated for single-family affordable housing.

