Marco Arop just misses Canadian 800m record at Monaco Diamond League

The Women’s World Records Most Likely to be Broken at the Tokyo Olympics. So far in 2021, only three swimmers have set long course world records, and two of those were at the European Championships in 50-meter events that will not be contested at the Olympics. So the only record-setter preparing to go for gold in that event in Tokyo is Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who swam a 57.45 in the 100 back at Australia’s Olympic Trials last month to knock 0.12 off Regan Smith’s previous world record. But the biggest meet on swimming’s calendar is almost sure to produce more of these records.