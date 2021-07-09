Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marco Arop just misses Canadian 800m record at Monaco Diamond League

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer track action continued Friday at the Diamond League meet in Monaco, which saw several world-leading performances and personal bests from some of the world’s top athletes. The highlight for Canadian fans was Marco Arop in the men’s 800m, who ran an impressive 1:43.26, just 0.06 seconds off the Canadian record. Arop has not finished off the podium in any of his races so far this season. He put on an impressive performance, finishing third in a new personal best time of 1:43.26, only 0.06 seconds off Brandon McBride’s Canadian record. The winner, Nijel Amos of Botswana, the 2012 Olympic 800m silver medallist, ran a world-leading 1:42.91, and second place went to Kenya’s Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir in 1:43.04.

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Bor
Person
Nijel Amos
Person
Emma Coburn
Person
Marco Arop
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Jemma Reekie
Person
Timothy Cheruiyot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Monaco Diamond League#Wanda Diamond League#Men#American#Instagram#Herculis#Diamondleaguemonaco#Scottish#Kenyan#Australian#Ethiopian#Ronnie Baker14#Diamondleague
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Canada
Related
SportsSportsnet.ca

Edmonton’s Marco Arop races to second in 800 metres ahead of Tokyo

STOCKHOLM — Canada’s Marco Arop raced to a silver medal in the 800 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Edmonton crossed in a personal best time of one minute 44 seconds. Ferguson Rotich of Kenya won the gold in 1:43.84 and Britain’s Elliot Giles...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Texas StatePosted by
CW33

LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tokyo Olympics are a little more than a week away, and dozens of athletes from Texas will compete in the summer games. Learn about who to watch from your area below. Central Texas. Austin. Valarie Allman will compete in the Women’s Discus for Team USA. Allman...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Women’s World Records Most Likely to be Broken at the Tokyo Olympics

The Women’s World Records Most Likely to be Broken at the Tokyo Olympics. So far in 2021, only three swimmers have set long course world records, and two of those were at the European Championships in 50-meter events that will not be contested at the Olympics. So the only record-setter preparing to go for gold in that event in Tokyo is Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who swam a 57.45 in the 100 back at Australia’s Olympic Trials last month to knock 0.12 off Regan Smith’s previous world record. But the biggest meet on swimming’s calendar is almost sure to produce more of these records.
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Shanieka Ricketts is Lone Jamaican winner at Monaco Diamond League

The 2019 World Championships triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts emerged as the lone Jamaican victor at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday. Ricketts, who was registering her second win on the Diamond League circuit this season, and her first over Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, was in second position behind the Venezuelan at the end of the fifth and penultimate round with 14.75m to Rojas’s 15.12m.
Sportsfox7austin.com

Tokyo Olympics: Who to watch on Team USA

The United States is looking forward to hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner" played throughout Tokyo in this summer’s Olympic games. Team USA has long dominated the podium, tallying more than 2,523 medals — most of any country in the history of the summer games. More than 1,000 of those are gold, more than 700 are silver and another 700 are bronze.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Olympian Hoppel 11th in Diamond League race

MONACO – Midland High grad and Olympic qualifier Bryce Hoppel finished 11th with a time of 1 minute, 47.74 seconds in the men’s 800 meters during a Wanda Diamond League track & field meet, Friday at Stade Louis II. Botswana’s Nijel Amos won the race by running the world’s fastest...
SportsNBC Sports

Monaco Diamond League full of Olympic previews; TV, live stream schedule

The annual Diamond League stop in Monaco has become a crown jewel of the track and field calendar. Friday’s meet has the best international fields of the year thus far. Olympic previews in several events are the storylines at a venue where a world record on the track fell each of the past three years.
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

How to watch the Monaco Diamond League

After an exciting meet in Oslo last week, Diamond League action will continue on Friday in Monaco. With only a couple more competitions to go before the Olympics, several of the world’s top athletes will be in attendance and track fans won’t want to miss it. 400m hurdles. The highlight...
SportsPosted by
defpen

Stockholm Diamond League, Femke Bol sets League Record

With most countries already holding their national meets and Olympic Trials, there are still athletes out there not heading to Tokyo that needs to keep their season going and try to make some money doing it. For those headed to the Olympics, some are still looking for tuneup races, and to keep their legs fresh against elite competition, the Diamond League is the perfect place to do that. The Stockholm Diamond League meet was great as it usually is, and there were some great times and marks made including a Diamond League Record.
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Tajay Gayle and Sherika Jackson takes gold at Stockholm Wands Diamond League

Jamaica’s, Tajay Gayle, the reigning long jump world champion and Shericka Jackson were winners at the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League on Sunday. There were also top-three finishes for Natoya Goule and Kemar Mowatt. Gayle as usual delivered on his final attempt, like he did in Doha, Qatar,...
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Athletics-No fans will hit jumpers hard in Tokyo, says Rutherford

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford says the absence of crowd atmosphere at the Tokyo Games will have an adverse effect on some athletes but he still expects some mind-blowing action over the 17 days of competition. The troubled Tokyo Games begin on July 23...
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Canada Running Series hopes to host in-person 10K this fall

Canadian runners may finally have a chance to run an in-person race this fall. The Canada Running Series (CRS) announced Tuesday via Instagram that should they receive approval from the city of Toronto, they will be hosting an in-person 10K for 5,000 people on October 17th. The 10K is part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy