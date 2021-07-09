Marco Arop just misses Canadian 800m record at Monaco Diamond League
Summer track action continued Friday at the Diamond League meet in Monaco, which saw several world-leading performances and personal bests from some of the world’s top athletes. The highlight for Canadian fans was Marco Arop in the men’s 800m, who ran an impressive 1:43.26, just 0.06 seconds off the Canadian record. Arop has not finished off the podium in any of his races so far this season. He put on an impressive performance, finishing third in a new personal best time of 1:43.26, only 0.06 seconds off Brandon McBride’s Canadian record. The winner, Nijel Amos of Botswana, the 2012 Olympic 800m silver medallist, ran a world-leading 1:42.91, and second place went to Kenya’s Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir in 1:43.04.runningmagazine.ca
