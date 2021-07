The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all three Commissioners, the County Counselor and the County Clerk present. Also present were the following: (some were present for a portion of the meeting and some were present for the entire meeting), Harley & Beverly Fuhrman, Rob Harrington, Michael Hoyt, Jason Silvers with the Fort Scott Tribune, Mr. & Mrs. Clint Walker, Mark McCoy, Anne Dare and Susan Bancroft.