Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Dolls Can Be Creepy and Retrograde. These Are Straight-Up Awesome.

By Donna Freydkin
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s tempting to mock the classic dollhouse, as well as the dolls that occupy these pricey dwellings. And it’s easy, because traditional dollhouses really go hard on the antiquated gender and princess tropes. They’re an explosion of pink, purple, glitter, and spangles. They’re generally targeted at girls, and they seem to encourage girls to embrace tired gender roles: That is, while boys yell and shout and roughhouse, proper young girls should always be pulled together and tending to an immaculate home.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Doll Family#Tender Leaf Toys#Dollhouse Furniture#Legos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Guitar
Related
Music963kklz.com

This Aerosmith/Aretha Mash-Up Is AWESOME

Bill McClintock has made a name for himself as the go-to for musical mash-ups. This time, he may have outdone himself. Aerosmith is such a powerhouse of stadium rock bands. So how to you make one of their songs even better? Just add Aretha. The Queen of Soul lends her amazing vocals to one of Aerosmith’s most beloved hits. And what came out is pure gold.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Extra, Extra: When Can NYC Get This Awesome Cat Billboard?

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. There's a huge billboard of a cat that is enchanting pedestrians in Tokyo. There's even a livefeed. A person was caught on camera trespassing into a Kips...
Lifestylegoodshomedesign.com

15+ Awesome Flower Pot Painting Ideas Kids can Make

Kids love arts and crafts projects, especially if they can get their hands dirty. If you are looking to plan a fun and crafty weekend with your children, you can use these flower pot painting ideas as inspiration. Beware that paint is involved, which means you’ll need a safe space in which the appearance of splashes will not disturb your feng shui.
AnimalsPosted by
Fatherly

Resurfaced Viral, Real Life Tortoise vs. Hare Race is Turtley Awesome

A resurfaced viral video from several years ago of a tortoise and a hare racing — yes, in real life, not in a children’s book — is making the rounds on Twitter again, and once you see it, you’ll understand why. It’s not every day that a real-life tortoise and a real-life hare race one another in a controlled race environment in a tale that mimics Aesop’s Fables.
Hugo, OKHugo Daily News

Awesome Adventures

AWESOME ADVENTURES! — It’s a rare day in America when you get to get up close enough to touch three massive Asian elephants and feed them, unless of course you’re one of the summer campers at the Awesome Adventures Summer Camp here in Hugo. Above, Asian elephants Becky, Traci and Lisa are getting some delicious snacks from young men at the Awesome Adventures summer camp as Camp Director Karyn…
YoutubeNY Daily News

Spell ‘awesome’: In Zaila Avant-garde and the runners up, the spelling bee births stars

We’ll admit it: We were rooting hard for Long Island’s Bhavana Madini, the sweet and charming and brilliant 13-year-old who made it to the final three in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But as the competition went on, we couldn’t help but burst with pride to witness the prowess of the girl who ultimately claimed the crown, 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of New Orleans.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Creepy Stories from EPCOT

Whether it’s finding yourself in a park late at night with no one around, hopping on a ride that ends up terrifying you, or stumbling upon some of the more scary decor items around the resorts, you can end up feeling a little creeped out when you’re visiting Disney World.
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Billie Eilish opens up about the downside of fame in creepy new single “NDA”

Billie Eilish dropped her dark and moody new single “NDA” Friday, the fifth song off of her highly anticipated album Happier Than Ever. Eilish, 19, doesn’t mince words about her thoughts regarding her diminishing privacy and, in the accompanying music video, uses chaotic imagery of cars racing up and down a roadway to symbolize her distress.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Fat Shames His Wife, Life Teaches Him a Lesson - Story of the Day

An arrogant man insulted his wife for gaining weight and left her for another woman. But karma made him learn a lesson the hard way, and he regretted his actions soon. Kurt and Rosa were head over heels in love and married soon after they graduated from college. Kurt was an adoring husband, and Rosa was quite happy with her married life. However, with time, Rosa started gaining weight, and slowly the image of the “perfectly married life” dissipated.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

Dad’s Viral Post Supporting His Son Wearing Dresses is Perfect Parenting

As parents, it really is our job to love our kids and prepare them for the world. The best way we can do that is by supporting them and encouraging them to be who they are. That means raising them authentically and without judgment. And that’s what dad Jared Qwustenuxun Williams wants to make sure he does for his son Finn – to encourage him to be who he is, fully, and embrace what makes him unique. Including his love of wearing dresses.
sportswar.com

Awesome and weird

Mt Hood and the area is beautiful. Y’all need to take back your downtown. All the boarded up windows and homeless is crazy. Seattle has a crap ton of homeless too. It’s sad but both cities are surrounded by such great landscapes. I got to see Ranier this time. We did Mt Hood and Hood river was cool as well as the drive back through the gorge.
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Creepy Little Things – “HeartUpHigh”

Gothic rock band Creepy Little Things dropped a new single that stands alone from their upcoming LP. It’s a jam about someone always having a piece of you with them at all times; you want more than ever for them to feel complete and you hope to be a part of that completion. Stay tuned for more from Creepy Little Things soon.
Family Relationshipskidsinthehouse.com

5 Best Baby Keepsake Ideas for New Moms

Becoming a mom is one of the most exciting and fulfilling journeys of your life, and there will be all kinds of moments on your journey. You’re going to want to hold onto all of them!. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a new mom, or if you’re...
Amazonidownloadblog.com

Awesome laptop backpacks you can buy now

So, you’re in the market for a backpack. Whatever your reasons, whether it’s educational, just wanting to get around town without worrying about a side-carry, or whatever else it might be, it’s a backpack you’re after. Well, we’ve got a great roundup for you. Down below, you’ll find a list...
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

7 Outdoor Movie Screens You Can Easily DIY This Summer

You’ve hosted cookouts and played games with the family outside, but an outdoor activity you may not have tried yet is watching one of your favorite movies in your backyard. Those who live near a drive-in theater can always catch a showing there, but for anyone who doesn’t, crafting a DIY outdoor movie screen is the next best thing. On top of being a budget-friendly experience, creating your own outdoor setup is also an intimate and memorable activity for the whole family.
SciencePosted by
POPSUGAR

How Does Kin Euphorics Cofounder Jen Batchelor Sleep at Night?

POPSUGAR's How Does She Sleep at Night takes a peek under the covers of admirable women's wind-down routines to reveal their nightstand staples, sleep schedules, and dream lives. As cofounder of nonalcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics, Jen Batchelor is a wellness tastemaker — literally. And the latest launches in her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy