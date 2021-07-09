Dolls Can Be Creepy and Retrograde. These Are Straight-Up Awesome.

As parents, it really is our job to love our kids and prepare them for the world. The best way we can do that is by supporting them and encouraging them to be who they are. That means raising them authentically and without judgment. And that’s what dad Jared Qwustenuxun Williams wants to make sure he does for his son Finn – to encourage him to be who he is, fully, and embrace what makes him unique. Including his love of wearing dresses.