Grand Forks, ND

Pendleton trial: Frame-by-frame body cam footage analysis shows Holte's final moments

By Hannah Shirley
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a frame-by-frame analysis of body camera footage capturing the instant that shooting broke out in Salamah Pendleton's Grand Forks apartment in May 2020, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Derek Madsen paused on a frame the moment after GFCSO Cpl. Ron Nord kicked Pendleton's bedroom door in. Madsen drew the jury's attention to a thin line of white light streaking inches past Nord's head.

www.grandforksherald.com

