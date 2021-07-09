Illinois hires Tim Anderson to fill third assistant coach spot

Illinois announced former DePaul assistant Tim Anderson will become the team’s third assistant coach after Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander filled the other two spots. “It’s exciting to become part of Illinois Basketball, to join a program that is truly special with its history and its fan base, and to join Coach Underwood’s winning culture, a coach who has won everywhere he’s been throughout his career,” Anderson said in a statement. “I grew up watching the Fighting Illini on channel 26 and understand the tradition that started with Coach Henson and has carried through to this day. For the all-time great players that wore the jersey and left a legacy with the success built here over the years, that’s what we’re charged with continuing. It’s a special opportunity and we’re ready to get to work to make it happen.”