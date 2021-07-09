Cancel
Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure – minister

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA (Reuters) – Haiti’s government has requested that the United States send troops to protect key its infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise this week, Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said on Friday. Jalina Porter, State Department spokeswoman, told reporters earlier on Friday that she could not confirm such...

