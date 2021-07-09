Cancel
Black Widow Unmasks Taskmaster: What Audiences Are Saying About the Marvel Movie's Villain Reveal

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is Taskmaster in Black Widow? A third-act twist unmasks the costumed character, revealing a secret identity with ties to the dripping-red ledger of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Spoiler warning for Marvel's Black Widow. A flashback set before the events of 2012's The Avengers reveals what happened in Budapest when Romanoff and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) partner on a mission to assassinate Red Room founder Dreykov (Ray Winstone) as the final step in the black widow's defection to S.H.I.E.L.D. But there's collateral damage: Dreykov's daughter Antonia is seemingly killed by bombs detonated by Barton and Romanoff, whose ledger is gushing red until Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

