Bulloch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS, CANDLER, EFFINGHAM AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 600 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Butts, or 7 miles southwest of Millen, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Statesboro, Metter, Millen, Sylvania, Butts, Brooklet, Portal and Hiltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Cable Tv#Bulloch Candler#Nws Charlestonsc Noaa Gov#Bulloch Candler#Effingham#Sylvania#Brooklet#Portal
