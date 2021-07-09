Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTY At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raleigh, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clayton and Coats Crossroads. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH