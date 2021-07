Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, HAMPTON AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 546 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Barton, or 7 miles south of Allendale, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Allendale, Hampton, Lake Warren State Park, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Brunson and Gifford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH