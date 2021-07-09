Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaumont, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Vidor, Silsbee, Evadale, Bevil Oaks, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview and Weiss Bluff.