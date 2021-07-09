Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near the Mississippi River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FULTON...WEST CENTRAL HICKMAN...SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT...NORTHEASTERN NEW MADRID AND EAST CENTRAL STODDARD COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of strong thunderstorms along extending from near Morehouse to near Hickman. Movement was north at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sikeston, East Prairie, Hickman, Miner, Towosahgy State Historic Site, Big Oak Tree State Park, Morehouse, Matthews, Canalou, Farrenburg, Dorena, Vanduser and Boundurant.