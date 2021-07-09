Cancel
Charles County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALVERT...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dunkirk to near Waldorf, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, Hughesville, Owings, Baden, Aquasco, Eagle Harbor, Lower Marlboro, Mount Harmony and Sunderland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Aquasco#Lower Marlboro#Sunderland
