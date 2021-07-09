Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Willacy County Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.