Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rancho Viejo, Cameron Park, Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Gallegos Elementary School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, Rivera High School, Vela Middle School, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Brownsville Event Center, Hanna High School, Northside Transfer Station, Brownsville Golf Center, North Brownsville Little League and B I S D Administration Building. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Cameron, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
City
Cameron Park, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Perkins Middle School#Rivera High School#Vela Middle School#Brownsville Event Center#Hanna High School#Brownsville Golf Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy