Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Georgetown; Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR WEST CENTRAL GEORGETOWN AND CENTRAL WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Kingstree to near Saint Stephen. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Andrews, Rhems, Trio, Warsaw, Earle, Nesmith, Morrisville and Gourdin.