Pilot scrawls ‘It’s Coming Home’ across the sky ready for England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy

By Andy Jehring
Posted by 
The US Sun
 6 days ago
AN ENGLAND megafan took to the skies to scrawl the iconic message “It’s Coming Home” on flight radar ahead of the historic Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Pilot Ben Davis, 41, plugged in the coordinates on his GPS after the Three Lions 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday.

Ben flew his plane to write It's Coming Home on the flight tracker
Ben Davis said the flight was his unique way of paying tribute to England Credit: Hyde News & Pictures

He created the masterpiece which shows up on FlightRadar24 in an hour-and-a-half after taking off from Finmere airfield in Oxfordshire on Thursday evening.

Ben said: “It was just to express my support for the country. I thought rather than watching the telly, I said to the wife I had an idea and I was off out.

“I put all the points in my GPS and then headed off. My son was watching online and texted me about halfway around to say it was going well.

“Really it is just a little thing for nerds like me.

“It is best done in the early morning or the evening so the air is calmer, otherwise you end up drifting and it looks like you are drunk.

“It can be quite difficult as some of the turns are really tight to get around, I was worried it might all go wrong and I would have to start again.”

The aviator who lives in Buckingham hit the headlines in 2016 for welcoming in the New Year with a “Happy NY” message in the skies above Buckinghamshire.

He said of his love of flying: “It is a privilege to be able to get away from it all and head to the seaside or the Welsh mountains.

Harry Kane scored to sent England into the Euro 2020 final Credit: Getty

