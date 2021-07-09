Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England fan gets Gareth Southgate tattoo to celebrate getting to the Euros final

By Richard Moriarty
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TODU_0asUKUej00

AN ENGLAND fan has had the iconic image of Gareth Southgate celebrating after reaching the Euro 2020 final tattooed on his body in tribute to our Three Lions heroes.

Teddy Allen, 33, splashed out £500 on an inking of the boss on his calf in tribute to the manager’s heroics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akbfF_0asUKUej00
Teddy Allen paid £500 to get a tattoo of Gareth Southgate Credit: Matthew Pover

And the 33-year-old joked he has plenty of space left should any of England’s star players score the winner in the final against Italy on Sunday.

Stoke City fan Teddy said: “The team have been fantastic the whole tournament. They were a bit off against Scotland but they have been on a different level since then.

“The tactics from Southgate have been unbelievable.

“I just want the team to keep on going and bring it home for us.

“There are so many young players in the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swsSX_0asUKUej00
Teddy went too early and predicted Harry Kane would win England the 2018 World Cup Credit: Matthew Pover

Teddy, of Biddulph, Staffs, booked in the £500 inking two weeks with the tattoo artist pal who previously designed another England-related tattoo in 2018.

The dad of two previously had an image of Harry Kane and “World Cup winners 2018” tattooed on his thigh prior to England’s semi-final loss against Croatia.

He said: “He said he could fit me on either Monday or Thursday this week so I thought I’d wait for the game.

“I loved seeing Southgate so passionate on the pitch afterwards. It was brilliant to see and really iconic. The passion really came through at the end - he couldn’t hold it back.”

Teddy said he had no regrets over his Kane tattoo given England’s improved performances under Southgate.

He said: “I don’t regret having it down. It’s given my mates and the lads at work a good laugh over the years and it still gets talked about now.

“I’ve not had anything done to alter it and I think this team are so good I might get some more use out of it in 2022 for the next World Cup.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P52dW_0asUKUej00
Teddy says he has left space for England's scorer in the Euro 2020 final Credit: Matthew Pover

Teddy, who works for Bentley Motors, added that he still thinks Kane is England’s main man, but said Raheem Sterling was running him close as the Three Lions’ star man.

He joked: “It was a toss up between Southgate and Sterling, but there’s plenty of room left if Sterling pops up with the winner in the final.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Tattoo Artist#Tattoos#Uk#Bentley Motors#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Next stop, Wembley! Gareth Southgate puts his England stars through their paces for the final time in training before they head to London for mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark in front of 60,000 fans

England continued their preparations for Wednesday night's mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark in a final training session at St George's Park before they leave for London. Gareth Southgate's side took to the training pitches at their base on Tuesday morning to be put through their paces one last time...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Sam Allardyce credits postponement of Euro 2020 for England having 'the STRONGEST squad' this summer... as ex-Three Lions boss backs Gareth Southgate to keep getting big calls right in semi-final

Sam Allardyce believes the coronavirus pandemic has helped ensure England have the strongest squad at Euro 2020 and has backed Gareth Southgate to keep getting his choices right ahead of Wednesday's semi-final with Denmark. A 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday following a Harry Kane brace and goals from Harry...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate's final message to the nation: England boss thanks the fans for their 'incredible support and energy' at Euro 2020... but says his players 'know now we have to deliver for you' in historic final against Italy

Gareth Southgate has thanked England's fans for their 'incredible support' in an emotional final message to the nation ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final. Southgate has guided the Three Lions to a first major final in 55 years and they'll be looking to make history by winning the competition when they take on Italy at Wembley.
SoccerESPN

England face 'massive hurdle' against Italy in Euro final - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first tournament final in 55 years but said Italy, their opponents in Sunday's European Championship decider, will be a "massive hurdle." Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans...
SoccerTribal Football

Man Utd skipper Maguire backs Southgate to lead England at World Cup

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is backing England boss Gareth Southgate to lead the Three Lions into the 2022 World Cup. There is some speculation about Southgate's future after England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties at Wembley on Sunday. However, he is well liked by all...
Premier League90min.com

A back-to-his-best Dele Alli could still play a huge part for England

When Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham in December 2018 at the age of just 22, he looked to be a player with the world at his feet. Already with a World Cup semi-final appearance and multiple individual awards to his name, the Spurs and England midfielder was a star man at both club and international level, though since then his career has taken something of a nose dive.
Sports90min.com

Lee Carsley to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21 manager

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is set to replace Aidy Boothroyd as head coach of England's Under-21s. The Under-21 side have been without a permanent manager since April, after a poor showing at the European Championships led to Boothroyd stepping down. It's a significant role, and there had been plenty of speculation over who the next boss would be.
SoccerThe Conversation

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save of Bukayo Saka’s penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Lothar Matthaus claims England fans 'DESERVE' their Euro 2020 final penalty trauma after mocking a young Germany fan, booing national anthems, shining a laser in Kasper Schmeichel's face... and for 'racial hostility' to their own players

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus says England fans 'deserved' the trauma of their penalty shootout heartbreak in the Euro 2020 final. The Three Lions were unable to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy as they were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Italy, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missing from the spot after Leonardo Bonucci's equaliser had cancelled out Luke Shaw's second-minute strike.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'Sour grapes' Roy Keane only hates Jack Grealish because he quit Ireland for England in 2015, claims Trevor Sinclair... after ex-Manchester United captain slammed Three Lions star for not taking Euro 2020 final penalty

Trevor Sinclair claims 'sour grapes' Roy Keane only criticised Jack Grealish for not taking a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final with Italy as he quit the Ireland national team for the Three Lions. Grealish was not one of the five penalty takers who stepped up at Wembley in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy