Gwen Stefani Flashes Her New Wedding Ring As She & Blake Shelton Return To LA: Photo

Following their July 3 wedding in Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton returned home to L.A.! Gwen was also rocking her sparkly new wedding ring. Gwen Stefani, 51, has debuted her wedding ring! The “Just A Girl” singer was rocking a sparkly diamond band alongside her engagement ring from husband Blake Shelton, 45, as they arrived back in Los Angeles after their July 3 nuptials. The couple could be seen through the front window as Blake drove his Chevy pick-up truck with her 12-year-old son Zuma in tow. Gwen was smiling as she sported sunglasses and a silk headscarf, with her new wedding band clearly on her finger.