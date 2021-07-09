Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Makeup-free Kirstie Alley is seen grocery shopping in Clearwater, Florida days after angry Twitter rant claiming society's 'open mindedness' is leading people down road towards 'accepting pedophilia'

Kirstie Alley has been pictured out in public for the first time in three years and hot on the heels of her latest Twitter controversy.

The 70-year-old Trump advocate and devout Scientologist was seen stepping out for some groceries on Wednesday in her adopted hometown of Clearwater, Florida.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the former Cheers star flying solo as she left a Nature's Food Patch near downtown.

She went makeup-free and dressed comfortably in a green checkered shirt, leggings, and orange slip-on shoes, and carried a Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUl0O_0asUKGXn00
Out and about: Kirstie Alley was pictured out in public for the first time in three years while grocery shopping in Clearwater, Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWD79_0asUKGXn00
Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the actress leaving a Nature's Food Patch near the city's downtown area on Wednesday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkB67_0asUKGXn00
The 70-year-old devout Scientologist ditched the makeup and dressed comfortably in a green checkered shirt, leggings and orange flats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sqzy2_0asUKGXn00
Alley, who was raised Methodist, is now known as one of the few Scientologists in Hollywood

Alley, who became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1979, has been living semi-permanently in Clearwater after purchasing a waterfront property just a stone's throw from the church's global headquarters in 2000.

An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, the actress has made headlines in recent years over her controversial opinions.

She drew backlash once again last week after firing off a series of tweets railing against the 'perverse' content being normalized on the internet and on television.

She was condemned by activists, fellow celebrities and LGBTQ groups for the outburst.

'Was watching TV...we've gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children,' she tweeted last Friday.

'Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it's being hyped as 'normal'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Y8Gs_0asUKGXn00
The former Cheers star became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1979 and owns a waterfront property just a stone's throw from its global headquarters in Clearwater 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXScU_0asUKGXn00
The actress, who has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has made headlines over her controversial opinions in recent years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCVo2_0asUKGXn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKwon_0asUKGXn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MulJX_0asUKGXn00
Alley has claimed that her conservative political views have put her at odds with most stars in woke Hollywood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4arG_0asUKGXn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hTmC_0asUKGXn00

'No other generation has had such easy access to the underbelly of humanity. SO many screens & chronic bombardment of images and concepts. Our current society would have been praising Caligula. Protect your children,' she continued.

'People are becoming so 'open minded' that down the road they will support pedophilia as people 'just loving children.' You think I'm kidding. I'm not.

'It's the direction this insanity is headed. You can 'ok boomer' me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change,' she added.

Back in May, Alley appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson Today where she admitted that her conservative political views have put her at odds with most stars in woke Hollywood.

She told the Fox News host that she was first warned to keep quiet about her interest in Trump back in 2015, with a producer telling her that she would stop getting roles if she came out as conservative.

She claimed the unidentified producer was also a Trump fan, but chose to keep quiet for fear they'd 'never work again'. Alley, however, chose to speak up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5xew_0asUKGXn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgSB1_0asUKGXn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI81C_0asUKGXn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDEpl_0asUKGXn00
Alley drew backlash once again last week after firing off a series of tweets railing against the 'perverse' content being normalized on the internet and on television and claiming society's 'open mindedness' was leading people down a road towards pedophilia 

'People go, 'You're so brave.' I go, 'No, I think I'm stupid'. Because honestly... it is a real blackballing situation,' she stated.

'It's so strange to me because artists are free-thinkers for the most part.'

Alley - who has not starred in a movie since 2015 - argued that her Hollywood peers can behave in illegal or unethical ways and still not receive the same type of ostracization that she has.

'You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers but as long as you didn't vote for Trump [you're fine],' she told Carlson.

'I feel like I'm in the 'Twilight Zone' a bit with the whole concept of it.'

She revealed that she voted for Obama in both 2008 and 2012 but threw her support in 2016 after criticizing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fpkh_0asUKGXn00
Aerial images of Kirstie Alley's home in Clearwater, Florida. The property was purchased from former fellow Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley for $1.5million in the early 2000s

