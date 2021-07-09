Cancel
Aon, Willis get good deal news; pet insurer among biggest stock gainers

 7 days ago

The prospects for a proposed deal between Willis Towers Watson PLC and Aon PLC improved after an announcement that the European Commission had granted conditional approval to the planned merger of the global brokerage giants. The S&P 500 finished the week ending July 9 at another record high, climbing 0.60%...

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock is soaring nearly 36% after releasing preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are rising more than 22% after posting positive earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is running over 13% higher after...
Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Moderna, MoneyGram, GX Acquisition

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares surged to a record after the vaccine maker was tipped to enter the S&P 500 benchmark next week. Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report after its $39 billion takeover by AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report. 2. MoneyGram International | Increase 4.7%
Raymond James Analysts Give AON (NYSE:AON) a $235.04 Price Target

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.
Top Five Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Compass Minerals, Covanta

Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in congressional testimony the central bank wasn't ready to pull back on its support since the U.S. economy has a ways to go before recovering. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:
Jordan Mendiola

Choose a Few Stocks to Trade and Get Really Good at Them

Would you rather consistently make $1,000 a month trading Amazon or would you rather try and find the next big pop stock and potentially lose $1,000 a month?. Warren Buffett recommends sticking within only a few stocks so that you can maximize your profits on them as much as possible.
3 of Today’s Top Gainer Stocks to Buy

Bulls are stampeding back into stocks today after running scared yesterday. The snapback is easing concerns of a larger correction and providing plenty of strength to chase if you’re seeking stocks to buy. After sorting my watchlist by percent change, I found a trio of stocks to buy with tempting price patterns.
5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

Stocks were higher Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:. 1. Celldex Therapeutics | Increase 22.3%. Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) - Get...
What is the biggest reward in insurance?

Graduating from Northeastern University with the desire to join a multinational corporation — and a mountain of school debt — Danielle Larsen (pictured), a speaker at Women in Insurance Chicago, came across a job opportunity that would prove to be a crossroads in her life. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. was hiring for a position in Mexico City. The catch? It was a local hire contract.
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Dropped on Ballard's Good News

Shares of fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) slipped as much as 3.3% in early trading Friday and are still trading down about 2.8% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT. Curiously, though, the news out of the fuel-power sector this week isn't about Plug at all -- it's about Plug's rival in fuel cells, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP).
EU Approves Aon-Willis Towers Watson Merger, but Other Roadblocks Remain

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of Willis Towers Watson by Aon, lifting a major roadblock to the proposed $30 billion merger. But there are more roadblocks to overcome. The approval is conditional on full compliance with a set of commitments offered by Aon, including the divestment of central...
EU Regulator Clears Aon Merger With Willis

The European Commission has conditionally approved insurance broker Aon’s proposed $30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson, citing Aon’s agreement to sell assets to address antitrust concerns. According to Insurance Journal, the EU’s move lifts “a major roadblock” to the deal, which would combine two of the “Big Three” global...
Aon wins EU nod for $30 billion Willis Towers deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Friday cleared with conditions Aon’s $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson after it agreed to divest key parts of Willis’ business to rival Arthur J. Gallagher in return for the EU green light. The deal will put London-headquartered Aon ahead of the...
5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Stamps.com, Galectin, GM

Stocks rebounded Friday from the previous session's broad losses to close at record highs as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants eased. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:. 1. Stamps.com | Increase 64%. Shares of Stamps.com (STMP) - Get Report jumped after the shipping-solutions specialist...
Aon gets EU approval for $30bn Willis deal

EU antitrust regulators on Friday cleared Aon’s proposed deal to purchase Willis Towers Watson for $30bn. The go-ahead came with a set of conditions such as divesting key parts of Willis' business to rival Arthur J. Gallagher. Brussels said the asset sales will make Arthur J. Gallagher a credible rival...
5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dollar General, Newegg

Stocks ended higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in June revealed the central bank discussed the appropriate time to begin pulling back on its support for the recovering U.S. economy. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers...
Uncertainty remains, but insurers begin to reposition for growth: Aon's 2021 Canadian Insurance Market Report

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has released its 2021 Canadian Insurance Market Report. Published in support of Aon's ongoing commitment to drive success for its Canadian insurance clients, the report finds that while the path beyond the COVID-19 environment is anything but certain, there are signs of market stabilization, and insurers are beginning to position themselves for growth and profitability.
Indian, Taiwanese insurers among top gainers in market cap in Q2

Major Indian and Taiwanese insurers posted some of the biggest gains in market capitalization in Asia-Pacific in the three months ended June 30, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Expectations of post-pandemic recovery in life and general insurance had driven the share prices of Indian insurers higher...
Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $123.58 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.24% of AON worth $123,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

