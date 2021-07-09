Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

North County residents feel under siege by loud weekend parties. Why aren’t Monterey County officials stopping them?

By Pam Marino
montereycountyweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHINGS WERE QUIET ON THE DECK OF DAVID JENSEN’S ECHO CANYON HOME IN PRUNEDALE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 26. The deck overlooks a small canyon of oak trees, with a spacious view of the golden hills looking toward Aromas to the east. A neighbor’s rooster could be heard crowing from time to time as evening approached. Then the music started. Not loud, but audible, a rhythmic bass beat that was carrying over from across the hills to the east.

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Alejo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#Crowdsourcing#Oak Trees#The Sheriff S Office#The Health Department#Hcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 5

Community Policy