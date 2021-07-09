North County residents feel under siege by loud weekend parties. Why aren’t Monterey County officials stopping them?

THINGS WERE QUIET ON THE DECK OF DAVID JENSEN’S ECHO CANYON HOME IN PRUNEDALE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 26. The deck overlooks a small canyon of oak trees, with a spacious view of the golden hills looking toward Aromas to the east. A neighbor’s rooster could be heard crowing from time to time as evening approached. Then the music started. Not loud, but audible, a rhythmic bass beat that was carrying over from across the hills to the east.