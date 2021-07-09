San Antonio's Black history museum feeling at home in historic La Villita

With free admission and a covered front porch furnished with rocking chairs, the new Black history museum in La Villita is inviting. The 700-square-foot exhibit space run by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum, 218 S. Presa St., is in the southwest corner of the historic arts village. One of the first things visitors notice at the entrance is a photo of the front page of the San Antonio Express from April 5, 1968 — one day before the opening of HemisFair ‘68 and a day after the assassination in Memphis of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.