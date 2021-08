New Covid-19 cases have risen for the second day in a row, according to the Government’s latest figures – however the weekly trend continues to go down. Another 31,117 cases were recorded on Thursday – a rise of 3,383 on the previous day. But the new total is still well below the 39,906 cases recorded last Thursday. And the total number of new cases in the past week is still 37.1 per cent down on the total for the previous seven days.