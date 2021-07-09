Sangre de Cristo Community Care to host annual Infant and Child Loss Butterfly Memorial Release

The loss of a child can cause grief that lasts for days, months, years, and in some cases, a lifetime. Parents, guardians and family members are encouraged to express their grief and confide in trained professionals while they work through the feelings attached to the unimaginable loss. To help honor the memory of those lost, Sangre de Cristo Community Care will host the 14th Annual Infant and Child Loss Butterfly Memorial Release. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at Mountain View Park, located at 922 N. Orchard Ave.