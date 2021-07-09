Cancel
Michigan State

VIEWS FROM ELSEWHERE: Yes, Trump really did lose Michigan

By Suzanne Rook
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

Donald Trump says fraud is the only reason he lost the 2020 election. Some even think Mr. Trump will be reinstated once the truth comes out. Anyone who finds this narrative at all appealing should take 30 minutes to read the investigative report posted last week by Michigan Republicans. It’s only 35 pages.

